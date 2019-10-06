Former law enforcement commander warns not to expect dramatic drop in homicides with Cure Violence program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - This week a new anti-crime program cleared the last hurdle with the St. Louis Board of Aldermen approving $5 million-dollars for the Cure Violence program.

But not everyone is on board with the program.

One former law enforcement commander says people may be expecting too much from the program.

Elliott Davis talked to former Missouri Highway Patrol Captain Ron Johnson. He was one of the commanders during the Ferguson unrest.

He says Cure Violence is unlikely to yield the expected results without a lot more added to it.

He stresses a number of cities that have Cure Violence are still on the nation's list of most dangerous cities.

But Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed disagrees saying all the experts are telling him that Cure Violence will significantly bring down murders in St. Louis as it has in other areas.

Right now, the Cure Violence program is in 23 cities. Reed says we should start to see a significant drop in St. Louis homicides by next summer.