Pulse – Helping breast cancer survivors to heal and thrive

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Several non-profits in the Gateway City area are providing unique resources to patients to help them heal and thrive. We’ll learn about a new organization called Pink Ribbon Girls and find out how members are working in the community to improve the lives of breast cancer survivors. We’ll also hear from Latasha Fox, owner, and operator of a Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Florissant. Fox shares her secrets to success and how she’s working to create a culture of excellence at her business.

Guests: