Police investigating four shootings leaving 1 dead and 3 wounded

Police are investigating multiple shootings Friday night into Saturday morning that left one person dead and three other people injured.

The first shooting happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday. University City police received a call of shots fired in the 6800 block of Oliver Blvd. Officers found a victim suffering from minor injuries. A follow up investigation is being conducted.

At around 11:45 p.m. Friday, a man was shot multiple times and died from his injuries. This incident happened in the rear alley of the 5500 block of Mimika. Homicide has been requested.

A few minutes later, a little before midnight, police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Page and Amherst. A man was shot in the foot. He was conscious and breathing.

Saturday, at approximately 3:15 a.m., a woman was shot in the left arm in the 5200 block of Gilmore. She was conscious and breathing. Police have no further information.