Variety Theatre rehearses for 2019 “Mary Poppins” production

Variety Theatre is the country’s only production of its kind, featuring a talented Children’s Ensemble, comprised of kids and teens with and without disabilities, as well as a professional cast and live orchestra.

Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis founded Variety Theatre 11 years ago. In 2018, they won from St. Louis Theater Circle for Outstanding Achievement.

The Variety Theatre rehearsal space was donated by Hogan Trucking who fixed handicapped bathrooms so Variety Kids would have a place to rehearse.

During the show, Bert will dance upside down. Mary Poppins will soar above the audience. The evening will be filled with family fun, joy, and lots of magic!

Come fly away with us October 18th through the 27th. It is the first year Variety Theatre has had two consecutive weekend productions. Tickets can be purchased at Touhill.org. For more information on Variety and Variety Theatre, visit VarietySTL.org.

KTVI and KPLR are the proud, exclusive media partner with Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis.