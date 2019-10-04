Stink bugs are headed indoors for the winter, creating issues in the home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - ‘Tis the season for bugs to make your home, their home.

Gary Rattler with Ratter Pest & Lawn Solutions said he's noticed an uptick in stink bugs across the area. If you don’t see them flying around, you may notice their smell.

The smelly bug traditionally lives outdoors during the spring, summer and fall months but, like many of us, they don’t like the cold.

“Like any pest they sense mother nature changing,” Rattler said. “They typically like to come in the fall and over winter, in the walls and attic. They can come down the chimney. Go in around the windows and doors and gaps.”

As they move indoors, you’ll notice them around the house before they pack up and hibernate in your walls for the winter. The stone age looking creatures don’t bite or hurt the home, they're just a bother.

“On the inside, they’re more of a nuisance. All of a sudden you’ll be sitting on the couch watching tv and they’re on your lap or your shoulder,” Rattler said.

The best thing to do is to start with preventative measures outside. Caulk and seal the exterior of your home to prevent them from coming in. If they are already inside, one option is an insecticide application and vacuum up the pest.

If you don’t get a treatment and they hibernate in your walls and attic, you’ll notice their return in the spring once it warms up. Make sure you’re taking action before they hide out for the winter.