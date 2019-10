Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed murder charges against the father of a young boy who disappeared 16 years ago.

Dawan Ferguson, 46, was charged Friday with first-degree murder in the death of his son, 9-year-old Christian.

Dawan Ferguson is being held without bail.

More information on this case will be announced at a 3 p.m. news conference this afternoon.