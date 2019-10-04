× Mom issues viral PSA alerting parents that scrunchies are the new crush gift for middle schoolers

Do you remember giving gifts to your middle school crush? Well, apparently there’s a new gift giving fad and one mom has gone viral for alerting other parents.

“PSA to ALL MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRL MOMS!” Emily Covington wrote in a Facebook post last week.

“Are you tired of wasting money on hair scrunchies? Feel like you’re buying them every week? Wondering why your daughter can’t keep up with them?” she continued. “Well let me let you in on a little secret. ….They are being found in the dryer of every boy Mom’s home. I’m about to start a lost and found page for them on Facebook or better yet return them to school with a love note for me.”

Covington explained that in 2019 it’s apparently “cool” to give your scrunchie to someone you think is cute. She then shared a photo of a “stash” that her son racked up in just one week.

Multiple parents commented on her post saying things like, “Girl, yes!!! Colt came home with 4 on his arm. I told him to give them back” and “This explains why I keep finding Claytons stuff with scrunchies…”

Another mom said she even went on a late night scrunchie run recently.

“B has a friend who had a Birthday yesterday .. we were at Walmart at 9:00 the night before buying these things for her! Thanks for the explanation!” Mandy Sapough responded.

Covington’s post has been shared over 45,000 times.