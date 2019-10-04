Local nonprofit helps preteen girls navigate life’s difficult decisions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis nonprofit is celebrating 10 years of helping preteen girls navigate through the difficult decisions of life. Girls in the Know believes knowledge is power.Fox 2 spoke with a St Louis mom who was skeptical about the program until she and her daughter attended the organization's training.

Afterward, the daughter came to her to reveal she had been looking at inappropriate internet sites. Girls in the Know teaches young girls to tell a trusted adult if they feel unsafe. They discuss social media dangers, bullying, body image, and much more. Girls in the Know also ventures into underserved communities and schools. They educate girls between the ages of 9 and 13 about topics they may not even address at home.

Girls in the Know is serving 1,000 girls now in the St Louis-area. They hope to increase it to 10,000 in the next decade.