Jury convicts man in armed robbery, attempted murder at Collinsville gas station

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Madison County jury convicted a 27-year-old Collinsville man Friday for a 2017 gas station robbery in which he shot the clerk and left the man for dead.

According to court documents, the robbery occurred August 15, 2017 at the Exxon Mobile in the 800 block of S. Morrison. Collinsville police arrived to find the clerk, Charles Atkins, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Atkins was rushed to a local hospital and survived.

Investigators were able to quickly locate the shooter, identified as Patrick B. Wilson.

Wilson left behind his cellphone, a glove, a debit card, a backpack, and a bicycle at the scene of the shooting, prosecutors said. Surveillance video obtained at the gas station also helped to identify Wilson.

Jury selection took place Monday, September 30 and the trial started Wednesday morning. Closing arguments were heard Friday morning. The jury deliberated for two hours before returning a guilty verdict for armed robbery and attempted murder.

Wilson will be sentenced at a later date. He faces anywhere from 31 years to life in prison on each count.