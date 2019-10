Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. - A portion of southbound I-255 will be closed this weekend.

The lanes will close from Interstate 55/70 to Interstate 64 starting at 9:00 p.m. Friday, October 4. During the closure, a posted detour will direct drivers to take southbound Interstate 55 to eastbound Interstate 64 to return to southbound Interstate 255.

The lanes are expected to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Monday.