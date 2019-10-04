Domestic dispute leads to standoff in Wentzville

Posted 8:28 pm, October 4, 2019

WENTZVILLE, Mo. - Law enforcement in St. Charles County responded to a domestic disturbance call at a Wentzville residence Friday night that has led to a standoff.

The standoff is on Hackmann Hollow Drive. Authorities found a stabbing victim at that location with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Wentzville police confirmed at least one officer fired a round but would not say what led to that shot being fired. Neighbors reported hearing multiple shots. No one was injured.

A man barricaded himself in the home afterward.

The St. Charles County SWAT Team was called to the scene to relieve Wentzville police. Neighboring homes were evacuated as a safety precaution.

