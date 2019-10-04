Busch Stadium getting playoff makeover ahead of NLDS Game 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - We’re now in the second season in Major League Baseball – the postseason. And for the first time since 2015, the grounds crew at Busch Stadium is painting the infield for a division series game.

As the grounds crew was getting National League Division Series ready for Sunday’s game, the stadium was getting a sprucing up with bunting in place.

A bigger stage, a bolder Busch Stadium, and some seats still available for Game 3 of the NLDS.

Gates open Sunday at 12:40 p.m. for Game 3. The series is tied 1-1.