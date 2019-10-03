Weather Kid of the Week: Anna Grebas

ST. LOUIS - Anna Grebas is a fourth-grader at High Ridge Elementary in the Northwest School District. According to her mother, Anna loves science and is always telling everyone the cloud formations. Anna Grebas is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
