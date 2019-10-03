× Washington Univ. offering free tuition for low-income students in bi-state region

ST. LOUIS – Beginning in fall 2020, Washington University in St. Louis will offer free tuition for select students in Missouri and southern Illinois, with a long-term goal of creating economic growth and opportunity in the metropolitan area.

After being inaugurated as the new university chancellor, Andrew Martin said the financial aid program would improve accessibility and affordability for undergrads.

“We are making this ‘WashU Pledge’ first because it’s the right thing to do,” Martin said.

The program covers tuition, room, board, and fees.

To qualify, students must be full-time, first-year, and either Pell Grant-eligible or come from families with annual incomes below $75,000. Part-time students or those earning a degree from University College will not be eligible.

Approximately 15 percent of freshmen in the Class of 2019 are Pell-eligible. Chancellor Martin said those students would benefit from the program so long as they met the criteria.