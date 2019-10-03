Throngs of heavy music fans flooded Hollywood Casino Amphiteatre on August 23 to witness the co-headlining summer tour of alternative metal icons Korn and grunge legends Alice in Chains. Added to the lineup were genre-bending support acts, post-hardcore veterans Underoath and FEVER 333 whose music merges elements of punk rock and hip hop. The evening was truly a diverse trip through the modern spectrum of heavy music.
PICTURES: Korn with Alice in Chains, Underoath and FEVER 333
-
PICTURES: Alice Cooper with Halestorm and Motionless in White
-
PICTURES: Beck with Cage the Elephant, Spoon and Wild Belle
-
PICTURES: Peter Frampton with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
-
PICTURES: Heart with Sheryl Crow and Lucie Silvas
-
‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’ returning to the Fox Theatre
-
-
PICTURES: The Black Keys with Modest Mouse and repeat repeat
-
College student unearths 65 million-year-old Triceratops skull
-
White Castle beer is coming to 400 restaurants in 13 states
-
Music critic Kevin Johnson tells us about upcoming concerts
-
Disney reveals Emma Stone’s new look as a punk rock Cruella de Vil
-
-
Weed pollen making people miserable as Fall settles in
-
I-270 in Madison County road restrictions start Monday
-
The Annual St. Charles County Fair kicks off today