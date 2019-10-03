PICTURES: Adam Ant with Glam Skanks

He’s been voted Sexiest Man Alive by MTV viewers and is one of the most well-known faces of the 80s, GRAMMY-nominated pop icon Adam Ant stood in front of an enthusiastic crowd and delivered hit after hit. On his current tour that brought him to St. Louis and the The Pageant, Adam revisited his landmark Friend Or Foe album (being performed live in its entirety for the first time), featuring his massive hit “Goody Two Shoes” that made him a household name in the US. The thoroughly engaging Los Angeles based all-female glitter rock band Glam Skanks opened the show.