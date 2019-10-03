He’s been voted Sexiest Man Alive by MTV viewers and is one of the most well-known faces of the 80s, GRAMMY-nominated pop icon Adam Ant stood in front of an enthusiastic crowd and delivered hit after hit. On his current tour that brought him to St. Louis and the The Pageant, Adam revisited his landmark Friend Or Foe album (being performed live in its entirety for the first time), featuring his massive hit “Goody Two Shoes” that made him a household name in the US. The thoroughly engaging Los Angeles based all-female glitter rock band Glam Skanks opened the show.
PICTURES: Adam Ant with Glam Skanks
-
‘The Cars’ lead singer Ric Ocasek found dead at 75
-
Man allegedly stabs, kills 17-year-old for playing rap music at Arizona gas station
-
As Hurricane Dorian cancels thousands of flights, travel impact starting to be felt in St. Louis Area
-
Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at age 20
-
Woman’s ex, his girlfriend ordered to pay her $3.2M
-
-
Former ‘Suits’ co-star Patrick J. Adams publishes unseen photos of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
-
Police say man cut Arizona teen’s throat because rap music made him feel unsafe
-
A 14-year-old boy took a ship anchor to the head – and survived. Now, his friends call him ‘Anchorman’
-
Three boys drop rocks off Ohio overpass, damaging 16 cars
-
Local family hosts fundraisers to benefit Alzheimer’s Association
-
-
Former deputy arrested with gloves, knife, zip ties after allegedly going to meet young girl
-
Dayton shooter appeared to tweet extreme left views and had an abiding interest in violence
-
Woman ‘extremely lucky’ to survive freak lawnmower accident