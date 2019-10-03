Ballpark Village pumped as Cardinals fans gather to watch Game 1 of NLDS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are National League Central Division Champions for the first time since 2015. Tonight, the meet the Atlanta Braves to begin the best-of-5 Division Series.

Fans know it’s a big game and have gathered in Ballpark Village to watch the series-opener in unison. The Cardinals and Braves have not met in the postseason since the inaugural National League Wild Card Game in 2012.

Cardinals fans posted up at Ballpark Village to get a good view and watch the game on the big-screen televised on TBS.

Fans are hoping for a win today or tomorrow heading into Game 3 at Busch Stadium on Sunday. That game has a 3:10 p.m. start time.