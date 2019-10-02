Tears of joy in St. Louis as Stanley Cup Banner raised

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues fans cheered and wiped away tears of joy as the city’s first Stanley Cup Championship banner was raised inside the Enterprise Center Wednesday. Fans without a ticket were able to watch the ceremony on a giant monitor during a watch party held outside the Enterprise Center.

Fans are also hoping for another season filled with magic.

“I am so excited we actually made a decision last year to get season tickets and so we’re taking it all in this season and hopefully we get to keep the cup,” said St. Louis Blues Fan Brittany Perschbacher.

“I bought season tickets because I had to experience at least the banner raising and it’s, it’s nothing like it, said St. Louis Blues fan Alan Stotler. “I’m here and I’ll be here all season.”

Some fans believe the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup run was a unifying force for the community.

“I think it united everybody,” said St. Louis Blues fan Sandy Crutchley.

She said it’s an exciting time to be in downtown St. Louis and hopes and the St. Louis Cardinals go on a long playoff run to help keep the excitement going.