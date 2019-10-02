State police review videos in St. Charles County prosecutor harassment investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Vandalism with mustard and videos captured by neighbors. They’re part of the investigation into St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar.

After reports of strange activity in the neighborhood, neighbors said they’ve been watching. They’d heard Lohmar may have been behind the incidents.

One neighbor took a video and shared it with Fox 2, believing it to be Lohmar. The video is dark. It was taken at 8:52 p.m. on Sunday, August 18. It shows a man walk briskly through the alley near the home of St. Charles County Judge Erin Burlison.

A neighbor was on alert because of what happened to Burlison’s home the day before. On August 16, her garage keypad and garage door were smeared with mustard, according to three neighbors.

Fox 2 has learned the Missouri State Highway Patrol is reviewing two additional videos. One of those videos reportedly shows a man carrying a bottle of mustard.

State troopers were called by Missouri’s attorney general to investigate concerns brought by Judge Burlison. She reported to authorities that she had a personal relationship with Lohmar in the past but that the end of the relationship led to things that have frightened her. Two of the incidents resulted in calls to police.

Investigators are trying to determine if it's Lohmar in the videos and, if so, do they place him near the scene of the reported trespassing or property damage?

Lohmar said he’s cooperating with this investigation and he believes it will be resolved quickly.

Judge Burlison is not commenting publicly on the matter.