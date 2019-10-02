Stadium-Links to turn Busch Stadium into a 9-hole golf course for 3 days in November

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – How about teeing up at Busch Stadium. Well, you’ll be able to do just that between November 1st to 3rd.

Once the season ends, a one-of-a-kind golf experience will take over the infield.

It's called Stadium-Links.

There will be a nine-hole golf course inside Busch Stadium for 3 days.

It has been in several other stadiums, including Marlin Park in Miami.

There will be nine different spots throughout the stadium where you can take shots.

No drivers will be allowed.

Tee times will be offered in two to eight-player increments and will start at $74 a person.

Tickets will go on sale on October 10th at 8 a.m.