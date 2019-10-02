Police: St. Louis Riverfront shooting leaves two hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Police are searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting along the St. Louis Riverfront that left two men hospitalized.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lenoir K Sullivan and Poplar Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Moments later at the same location, police found another man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen as well, according to authorities.

Both men were taken to the hospital conscious and breathing. Details about the shooting are scarce as investigators piece together information.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.