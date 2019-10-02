× Planned Parenthood opening new St. Louis regional facility in Fairview Heights, Illinois

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill – Planned Parenthood will be opening a new family planning and abortion care facility that will begin seeing patients later this month. The 18,000 square foot center will be located in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

The new location will replace the organization’s current Fairview Heights health center. Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region says it will increase access to abortion by offering both medication and surgical options.

The new, much larger, facility plans to serve the region.

“We are thrilled to be able to better serve our patients through this new center, both in Southern Illinois and around the region,” said Yamelsie Rodriguez, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri in a statement. “Close to 5,000 people sought care at our Fairview Heights health center last year alone, and this new center will allow us to serve even more.”

The current location will continue to see patients until later in October. The new Fairview Heights health center will soon be taking appointments, and those needing care will be able to make their appointments online or by phone in the coming weeks.