After a 4 year hiatus, Akron, Ohio garage band rockers The Black Keys rolled into Enterprise Center in downtown St Louis on September 25 for their “Let’s Rock” North American tour. Portland based Modest Mouse along with Nashville’s husband-and-wife duo *repeat repeat performed admirably as opening acts.
PICTURES: The Black Keys with Modest Mouse and repeat repeat
-
Blues, Enterprise Center announce ‘clear bag’ policy for all events
-
PICTURES: Beck with Cage the Elephant, Spoon and Wild Belle
-
PICTURES: Alice Cooper with Halestorm and Motionless in White
-
Trump shows altered Dorian trajectory map in Oval Office briefing
-
Blues take on Washington Capitals in historic home opener tonight
-
-
Blues fans will have a chance to buy Enterprise Center seats
-
GM workers start collecting $250 weekly strike pay as stoppage reaches Day 8
-
Stanley Cup makes appearance at all-girls’ school ahead of home opener
-
Hurricane Dorian dampens Labor Day travel: What you need to know
-
Police: Suspected drunk driver had BAC of .320 at time of crash
-
-
Contact 2: Couple burned by fake Ariana Grande tickets
-
Disney reveals Emma Stone’s new look as a punk rock Cruella de Vil
-
PICTURES: Peter Frampton with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening