PICTURES: The Black Keys with Modest Mouse and repeat repeat

Posted 10:35 am, October 2, 2019, by

After a 4 year hiatus, Akron, Ohio garage band rockers The Black Keys rolled into Enterprise Center in downtown St Louis on September 25 for their “Let’s Rock” North American tour. Portland based Modest Mouse along with Nashville’s husband-and-wife duo *repeat repeat performed admirably as opening acts.

Photo Gallery

