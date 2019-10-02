× Missing 16-year-old last seen in Florissant, Missouri

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The Center for Search & Investigation for Missing Children is asking the public to help find a missing 16-year-old from Florissant, Missouri.

Jack Burgio is described as 5’11” and 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is a beloved son whose friends and family members are pleading with the public to help bring him home.

If anyone has information leading to Jack’s location, please contact the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.