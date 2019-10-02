Miss Gay America pageant graces St. Louis for the second year running

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. 0LOUIS - The best female impersonators from across the country are in St. Louis this week to compete in the Miss Gay America pageant. Hundreds of people packed Hamburger Mary's Wednesday (Oct. 2) for the first night of the preliminary round.

Miss Gay Missouri "Vega" is one of 37 contestants in the competition. "Vega" competed in her first pageant one year ago and earned her title in March.

"I have the state of Missouri behind me, so I am so excited!" she said. "I am on my home turf.'

The reigning Miss Gay America "Andora TeTee" has been traveling the country for the past year representing the organization. She said it takes talent, glamour, elegance, and sophistication.

The performers have been preparing for this pageant for months. The men are all-natural, and they use custom costumes and creativity to create illusion.

"A lot of furniture foam, a lot of Duct tape, a lot of hair," said Michael Dutzer, owner of the Miss Gay America pageant. "It takes a lot of Cover Girl to cover a boy."

2020 will mark the 48th year for the pageant. The event has been held in St. Louis in the past, but last year, event organizers chose the Gateway City as the event's new home.

"We decided to move Miss Gay America here to St. Louis because this is a really cool city," said "Andora TeTee."

More than a thousand people are expected to attend the pageant over the course of the event giving the city an economic boost.

The winner of Miss Gay America will receive cash, jewelry, gifts and a chance to travel the country. While the perks are great, event organizers said the pageant offers so much more.

"It's not just about the dress, it's about being leaders in the community," said Rob Mansman, owner of Miss Gay America.

Miss Gay Illinois "Odette Dynasty" is also competing for the top title this week. She said the drag community is welcoming of people from all walks of life, and it brings people together like no other.

"It's really shown me that it's a real sisterhood of people really working together to see someone achieve their absolute best, and Illinois and Missouri have been amazing with that," she said.

Miss Gay America Preliminary

Oct 2-3 - 7PM

Hamburger Mary's St Louis

General Admission

Tickets at the door $15

​

Revue Show

Oct 4 - 8 PM

Hamburger Mary's St Louis

General Admission

Tickets at the door $20

​

Miss Gay America 2020 Final Night*

Oct 5, 2019

*Doors open at 5PM for the cocktail reception. Show starts at 7PM

Gateway Classic Events

1237 Central Park Drive

O'Fallon, IL 62269

VIP, Reserved Seating, and General Admission tickets available.

Tickets

​