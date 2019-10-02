Illinois, Missouri senators react to the latest developments in impeachment inquiry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, Mo. – Fox 2 caught up with Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth and Missouri Senator Roy Blunt on Wednesday at separate events they were attending.

Duckworth, a Democrat, was in Fairmont City meeting with officials at Bunge-SCF Grain facility and taking a tour there.

She spoke to Fox 2 about her thoughts on the latest developments regarding the impeachment inquiry.

"I think the American people deserve to know what happened especially if there was an attempt at hiding things from the American people and abusing the system," she said. "I wonder what information is being hidden?"

Across the river in Missouri, Blunt was participating in a drug prevention effort.

"I think this takes putting the facts together on the most recent House allegations is important than reaching conclusions," the Republican senator said.