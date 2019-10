Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - A small fire broke out at the popular St. Andrews Cinema in St Charles County around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, they found no flames but lots of smoke coming from the roof. We are told it took crews about an hour to contain the area.

According to officials, an electrical malfunction in the lobby is believed to be the cause.

The extent of the damage has not yet been determined.