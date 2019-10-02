× 11-year-old reported missing in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, Mia Conaway was last seen on September 28 around 11:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Alabama Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Police described Conaway as a Caucasian girl, standing 5’2″ and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Conaway’s whereabouts is asked to contact the department’s juvenile division at 314-444-5327 or your nearest local law enforcement agency.

Please see the attached flyer/photo relative to a serious missing juvenile.