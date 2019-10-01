UNO releases first official braille deck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Mattel gives the class card game UNO an inclusive upgrade.

The toymaker teamed up with The National Federation of the Blind to create UNO Braille. The game will now be available for more than seven million people in the United States who are blind or have impaired vision.

The game features braille on the corner of each playing card to indicate the card's color, number or action. The UNO Braille packaging features direct players to UNOBraille.com where they can find play instructions featuring. Players can also access voice-enabled instructions through Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

UNO Braille is available through Target stores nationwide and on Target.com for $9.99. Visit UNOBraille.com for more information.