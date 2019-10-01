Special prosecutor claims Circuit Attorney’s Office using the courts to slow him down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The special prosecutor investigating the city’s top prosecutor says her office is trying to make it harder for him to do his job.

In court Tuesday, Gerard Carmody said the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has tried 11 times to slow down his investigation.

Carmody led the grand jury investigation that culminated with the indictment of Kim Gardner's former private investigator, William Don Tisaby.

Tisaby is accused of lying during the investigation into former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. Carmody continues to lead another potential grand jury investigation into Gardner herself.

Tuesday’s hearing was about Gardner’s accusation of nepotism against Carmody – that he appointed his own kids to work on the case.

Carmody says he didn’t appoint anybody. He read from the judge’s order appointing him in which the judge wrote that he was appointing Carmody’s law firm and all its resources. Carmody added that his kids were already working at his firm and he doesn’t have the power to appoint anyone.

Carmody also questioned why there was even a court hearing about this when the Missouri Supreme Court already denied Gardner’s claim.

Judge Joan Moriarity said she’d take things under advisement as they approach a November trial date. Meanwhile, Carmody continues his investigation into the circuit attorney’s office.