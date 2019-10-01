Police investigating shooting and driver who struck multiple vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police officers are combing an area around the 5400 block of Shreve Avenue where a number of cars were damaged by a man driving erratically and then shot at someone. Right now, police are waiting on a tow truck to arrive to start towing some of the cars from the street.

A witness says a car was driving erratically behind her, then started swerving and hitting every car parked on this street.

Police say there are injuries, they just don't know how many or the extent yet.

The witness Fox 2/News 11 spoke to says after the driver ran into multiple parked cars, he hit a moving car, and that the driver started firing at someone.

Police do confirm someone was shot at, but not here on Shreve just north of I-70.

One resident says her car is messed up, but still drivable. She's just happy her kids weren't in it with her, “It's crazy, a lot of people could have been seriously hurt, children. He had a child in his car. It could have been a whole lot worse than what it is," said Bianca Brown.

No word yet on why that man was driving erratically, but witnesses say they saw police take the man into custody.

