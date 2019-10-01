× Metro transit employee’s reject Bi-State contract offer

ST. LOUIS – Metro transit employees rejected the contract offer their employer is calling the best and final offer.

About 80 percent of the more than 600 employees who voted Monday rejected the offer.

According to the union, the latest offer took away some medical benefits.

The union also wants pay increases.

Fox 2/News 11 has left messages with both sides to find out what this could mean for transit service.

Bi-State/Metro Statement on Contract Rejection:

Bi-State Development (BSD) / Metro Transit values the contributions of our team members and proudly presented the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU), Local 788 with a strong package of wages, benefits, and other terms and conditions of employment for a new labor contract on September 12, 2019. BSD’s proposal followed months of collaborative negotiation sessions with the Union’s bargaining team and the terms offered reflected the very best proposal that BSD could put forward. The proposed contract would have significantly improved our team members’ wage and benefit package, increasing wages more than 9.4% over three years. In total, BSD committed over $26 million to enhancing our team members’ compensation over the next three years.

The ATU rejected BSD’s Best and Final Offer on October 1. Bi-State Development will continue to honor the terms of the most recent contract extension, which expired on June 30, 2019. The Union’s rejection of BSD’s Best and Final Offer means parties have reached impasse. The next steps in the process entail mediation and non-binding fact-finding in accordance with Bi-State Development’s obligations under the Urban Mass Transit Act.

Jessica Mefford-Miller, Executive Director of Metro Transit