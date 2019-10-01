‘History Made’ St. Louis Blues Exhibit opens today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A new mini-exhibit opened Tuesday at the Missouri History Museum to honor the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup victory.

History Made tells the story of the underdog team that took home the NHL's highest honor and united its community in the process. The exhibit features more than 20 amazing artifacts on loan from the St. Louis Blues from the historic playoff run and the Stanley Cup Finals.

The exhibit runs through January 26. Admission to both the Missouri History Museum and the History Made display is free.

