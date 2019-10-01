Body cameras for St. Louis city police take a step forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - New details are unfolding about body cameras coming to the St. Louis City Police Department.

A committee revealed today that six companies have qualified to submit bids to supply the cameras.

City police are now going to take the next ten days to finalize the official request for proposals.

Then proposals will be accepted for 30 days until about mid-November.

City officials hope to have at least some cameras on the streets being tested by early next year.

At this point, it`s unclear how many cameras could be coming.

Mayor Krewson`s Director of Operations Todd Waelterman says the camera program could cost $5 million dollars a year, “This whole thing revolves around money- where are you going to spend it at, what do you want? Are you going to have new trash trucks, you going to have snowplows, you going to have body cameras, you going to do cure violence, you know where are we going with the money?” said Waelterman.

Lieutenant Colonel Jerry Leyshock with the city police department added, “Transparency is so much on the forefront of everybody`s mind in the public. That`s the simple- you`re going to be able to see an officer in action, what precipitated any action that they take.”

Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed says the annual cost could be significantly lower around $1.5 million dollars a year.

Reed hopes to have a major camera rollout by next March.