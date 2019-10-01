Blues surprise superfan Laila Anderson with Stanley Cup Championship ring

A special gift from her boys – thank you Laila for being such an inspiration during our #StanleyCup run. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/4Zlu1Xuwjb — St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) October 1, 2019

ST. LOUIS, MO – Monday the Blues players got their Stanley Cup Championship rings and today their biggest fan got a piece of history too.

Superfan Laila Anderson got another surprise from the St. Louis Blues when Alexander Steen and Colton Parayko presented Laila with a championship ring, and tears started flowing.

Laila has been battling a rare and life-threatening auto-immune disease and her condition started improving about the same time the Blues started winning. Her fight caught the attention of the team. She was with the team when they won the cup in Game 7 in Boston and celebrated with the team under the Arch as the city honored the team with a victory parade.