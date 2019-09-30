Stanley Cup makes appearance at all-girls’ school ahead of home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The defending Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues will open their title defense Wednesday night when they host the 2018 Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals at the Enterprise Center.

The Blues instilled a message of perseverance at Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls off Kingshighway in north St. Louis. And Mary Stillman brought the proof as the Stanley Cup came to Hawthorn Monday afternoon.

Stillman is the founder of Hawthorn, the first all-girls' public school in Missouri. As the wife of Blues Chairman Tom Stillman, she knew Lord Stanley’s Cup had to come to school for their fifth annual Founders Day Celebration.

The day featured speeches celebrating the school, founded in 2015, and the Blues' winning season. They had a cup challenge and took plenty of pictures with one of the most cherished trophies in the sports world.

It’s a fun fall week to be in St. Louis. The Blues will raise the banner Wednesday night at the home opener at Enterprise Center.