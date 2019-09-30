Police responding to a report of a body in Coldwater Creek in Florissant
FLORISSANT, Mo. – Investigators with the Florissant Police Department are working a possible crime scene near a local grocery store. They are responding to a report of a body in Coldwater Creek. It may be tied to a missing person case.
According to Officer Steve Michael, a police a spokesman, police were called to a wooded area behind the Dierbergs in the 200 block of N. Highway 67.
38.789217 -90.322614