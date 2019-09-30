Police responding to a report of a body in Coldwater Creek in Florissant

Posted 12:10 pm, September 30, 2019, by and , Updated at 01:27PM, September 30, 2019

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Investigators with the Florissant Police Department are working a possible crime scene near a local grocery store.  They are responding to a report of a body in Coldwater Creek. It may be tied to a missing person case.

According to Officer Steve Michael, a police a spokesman, police were called to a wooded area behind the Dierbergs in the 200 block of N. Highway 67.

A reporter is still working on gathering details on this story.  The latest update will be posted here as more information comes into our newsroom.

