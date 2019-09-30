× Police responding to a report of a body in Coldwater Creek in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Investigators with the Florissant Police Department are working a possible crime scene near a local grocery store. They are responding to a report of a body in Coldwater Creek. It may be tied to a missing person case.

According to Officer Steve Michael, a police a spokesman, police were called to a wooded area behind the Dierbergs in the 200 block of N. Highway 67.

A reporter is still working on gathering details on this story. The latest update will be posted here as more information comes into our newsroom.

#Breaking @FOX2now Florissant police and search and rescue teams are searching for a report of body in Coldwater Creek near North Lindbergh and Washington. Police say possible crime scene and confirm they received a report about a missing person case .Developing story pic.twitter.com/lcfzFuJ49n — Kelley Hoskins FOX2 (@KelleyHoskins) September 30, 2019