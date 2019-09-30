Police investigating suspicious fires along I-70 in St. Charles County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO - Several fires were reported along an eight-mile stretch of Interstate 70 in St. Charles County Monday (Sept. 30). Police are asking anyone who may have seen what started the fires to contact them.

Lake St. Louis Police Chief Chris DiGiuseppi would not go so far as to say the fires were intentionally set, but he said the number of fires in a short amount of time spanning both sides of the interstate was suspicious.

Police and fire officials said multiple reports of brush fires came in between 2:30 and 3 p.m. and heavy smoke blanketed I-70.

Fires were reported near Highway K, Bryan Road, Lake St. Louis Boulevard, and Hwy. A in O'Fallon, Lake St. Louis, and Wentzville. They were also reports of a fire on Hwy. 61, but Wentzville fire crews said they did not find fire there.

Eastbound 70 was shut down briefly while crews put out the fires.

Fire officials said brush fires are not uncommon this time of year due to the dry conditions.

DiGiuseppi said what makes the situation suspicious is the fires were spotted on both the westbound and eastbound sides of the highway. Multiple officials said it is possible a vehicle traveling on 70 was dragging something behind that threw sparks which caught the dry brush on fire or that a vehicle mechanical problem is to blame.

DiGiuseppi said it is likely someone was traveling on the busy interstate and saw something that could help explain what caused the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake St. Louis Police Department at 636-625-8018.