Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car in St. Louis County Monday morning.

The incident happened around 6:18 a.m. on Page just east of Lindbergh.

We are told the person has been taken to a local hospital for life-saving treatment.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene where both directions of Page are closed.

No other information has been released.