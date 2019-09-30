× Man charged with murder in St. Louis throat-slashing killing

ST. LOUIS – Authorities have arrested a suspect in a throat-slashing killing in a St. Louis neighborhood. Alipasha Ibragimov, 26, has been charged with murder and armed criminal action. Bond is not allowed in this case.

The victim was identified Sunday as 20-year-old Steven Tyrell Hill. Police say he was found Saturday next to a vehicle suffering from multiple stab wounds in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).