× FEMA approves Missouri’s request to add 14 counties and City of St. Louis to disaster declaration

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Monday Missouri’s request to expand the federal major disaster declaration for Missouri to include assistance for local governments and nonprofit agencies in 14 additional counties and the City of St. Louis. That will bring the total of 82 counties and the City of St. Louis to receive federal and state assistance to cover emergency cost, and infrastructure damaged by this springs massive flooding.

The declaration will aid in funding for damage done by flooding and storms from April 29th to July 5th of this year.

“FEMA’s approval of our request means millions of dollars in vitally important federal and state reimbursements will now go to communities in 14 more Missouri counties and the City of St. Louis,” Governor Mike Parson said “We appreciate the hard work of our local emergency managers and officials to gather damage information and comply with all the federal requirements. Their residents will now benefit from their efforts.”