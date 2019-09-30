Cards beat Cubs 9-0 to become National League Central Division Champs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Cardinals played the Cubs at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Sunday afternoon. St. Louis beat Chicago 9-0 to become the National League Central Division Champions. This is the first time the Cards have claimed this title since 2015.

The Cardinals will play the Braves in Atlanta this Thursday in game one of the National League Division Series.

The second-place Milwaukee Brewers will play at Washington in the National League wild-card game on Tuesday night.

The Cubs lost on Joe Maddon’s last day as their manager. It was announced before the game that he won’t return next year.