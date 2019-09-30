Alton police searching for wanted man and woman after disappearance into the woods

Posted 8:53 am, September 30, 2019, by

ALTON, Ill. – Police are asking for your help to find this man and woman. Cody Eberlin and Alexis Eberlin were last seen entering a wooded area in Alton after a domestic incident.

The Alton Police Department says that multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene looking for them at around 10:00pm Sunday night.

Cody is currently wanted by the Alton Police Department for Domestic Battery and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for Resisting a Peace Officer.

Call 911 if you see either one of them.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.