× Alton police searching for wanted man and woman after disappearance into the woods

ALTON, Ill. – Police are asking for your help to find this man and woman. Cody Eberlin and Alexis Eberlin were last seen entering a wooded area in Alton after a domestic incident.

The Alton Police Department says that multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene looking for them at around 10:00pm Sunday night.

Cody is currently wanted by the Alton Police Department for Domestic Battery and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for Resisting a Peace Officer.

Call 911 if you see either one of them.