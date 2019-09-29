St. Louis Baseball Fans celebrating Division Title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals enjoyed watching their team finish the season with a 9-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs. The win earned their team the National League Central Division Championship. Now it’s on to the playoffs.

“The season has been kind of crazy,” said Cardinals’ fan Bret Merseal. “Tommy Edman has been our Jordan Binnington this year and I think as long as the Cardinals’ offense stays hot like they are today, we’ll be alright.”

Fans we talked with seem to think if the team’s offense is clicking and the pitching holds up, they have a chance of making it to the World Series.

“It’s been a really crazy season,” said Cardinals fan Mike Minkler. “I think a lot of people gave up on the team earlier in the season but the surge they’ve head since the All-Star break has been absolutely incredible. It’s been fun to watch.”

The Cardinals will open the playoffs on the road against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, October 3rd. Game 2 will be in Atlanta on October 4th. Game 3 of the best of 5 series will be in St. Louis on Sunday, October 6th. If a game 4 is necessary, it will be played at Busch Stadium on October 7th. If there is a game 5, it will be played on Atlanta on October 9th. The times of the NLDS playoff games have not yet been announced.