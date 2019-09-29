Homeless person in custody, following warehouse fire in North City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A massive warehouse fire on the edge of downtown St. Louis had crews calling for lots of back up.

Firefighters say the warehouse on Cass Avenue is about a block and a half long and about a block wide giving the fire a lot of room to spread.

“I was down checking another one of our buildings and I came back up and I saw smoke coming through. I saw a fire truck and somebody else is already called in,” says building manager Mark Chrisco.

Firefighters were called out to what should have been a vacant warehouse around 7:30 Sunday morning.

“It appears that the building was occupied by homeless people, so we’ll see what happens on this one. No one is injured right now,” Chief Dennis Jenkerson with the St. Louis Fire Department

“It’s a warehouse that we were going to remodel. We had it boarded up just to kind of keep everybody out, but we do have a homeless problem here,” admits Chrisco.

About 20 residence at a nearby apartment were evacuated for around a half-hour as flames overtook at least two of the three sections within the warehouse.

“We’ve got an individual in custody with the St. Louis Police Department and we have some questions for him. He came out of this building,” said Jenkerson.