Brighton IL woman killed in car accident

BRIGHTON, IL – The Illinois State Police is investigating a single-car fatal accident in Jersey County Illinois. The accident happened Saturday, September 28th at 6:30 a.m. near Brighton, Illinois.

Police say 18-year-old Jamie Edelen lost control of Pontiac Grand Prix while driving north on Lageman Road just north of West Dutch Lane. The vehicle left the right side of the road, coming back onto the road crossing the roadway, going off the left side of the road and striking a tree line and fence.

Ms. Edelen was discovered at the scene deceased.