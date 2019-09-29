× A UK man is trying to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to visit all NFL stadiums

Green Bay, WI (WGBA) — Jacob Barnor calls himself a big NFL fan. He’s from London, England and said he can’t watch as many games over there. He’s spending much of this season in the United States, traveling from city to city to watch a full game in every NFL stadium. That’s 32 games and 31 stadiums.

Barnor plans to do this in 84 days to break the Guinness World Record. Currently, the record to watch a complete game in all NFL stadiums is 86 days, 10 hours, and 25 minutes. That record was set in 2015 by Alicia Barnhart, according to Guinness World Records .

Barnor said he wanted to visit some stadiums and decided he wanted to go to every NFL stadium in his lifetime. Then, he started doing some research, found the record, and decided to try to break it. He waited for the schedule to come out and said it all worked, so he began his journey.

He was at the Packers game Thursday night. It was his ninth game so far. He said each game, he has to get a paper signed by the team and carries a GPS tracker to confirm he’s where he says he is. Barnor’s journey began at the Packers versus Bears game in Chicago, the first game of the NFL season. He’s set to see his last game on Thanksgiving, Saints at Falcons.

While Barnor said his favorite team is the San Francisco 49ers, he’s not letting that determine the games he goes to.

“I could’ve seen loads of Niners games, but the point of this trip was to go see how every team experiences their home game day, so I don’t want to come here as a Niners fan and just be rooting for the Niners. I want to come here and see how people from Green Bay experience game day for their team,” said Barnor.

After the game, Barnor said he loved the old bleacher seats that gave the stadium an old school feel. He also said he thought the bowl style added to the atmosphere rather than separating fans into different stands. He said Lambeau Field is a place he hopes to come back and visit. He added that he was rooting for the Packers since they were the home team, but that he couldn’t have asked for a better game for his first Lambeau experience.

If you’d like to follow Barnor’s journey, you can check out his Twitter here , where he is documenting his journey or follow him @JBBFootball.