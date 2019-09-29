× 4 prisoners overpowered guards and escaped from an Ohio jail

Four prisoners escaped Gallia County Jail in Ohio overnight after using a homemade weapon to overpower two female correctional officers, the Gallia County Sheriff said.

The four inmates were able to force open a secured door and escape at about 12:14 a.m. Sunday, authorities said. The sheriff’s office said that the inmates, who should be considered “extremely dangerous,” were helped in their escape by at least one person on the outside.

Gallia County is about 140 miles east of Cincinnati.

The inmates have been identified as:

– Brynn K. Martin, age 40, who is 5-foot-7 and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

– Christopher M. Clemente, age 24, is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

– Troy R. McDaniel Jr., age 30, is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 157 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

– Lawrence R. Lee III, age 29, is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 187 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.