Woman says Burger King employee snapped photo of her debit card at drive-thru window

HAMILTON, Ohio – It’s definitely a reason to pay more attention the next time you stop at the drive-thru window.

According to WKRC, an Ohio woman saw an employee snap a picture of her debit card with his phone while she was paying for her order.

Trisha Ryan told the TV station it happened on her lunch break at a Burger King on Main Street in Hamilton, Ohio. The BK employee hesitated and looked at her card, which prompted her to watch him more closely.

“I saw him grab his phone line it up, hover it over something on the counter, took a picture, then he did some more handwork and then he took another picture and gave me my receipt,” she told WKRC. “So I said, ‘Hey, I just saw you take a picture of my card.’ He’s like, ‘No, I didn’t,’ and he continued to argue with me,” said Ryan.

Ryan contacted the restaurant’s manager, who confiscated the employee’s phone and called 911. During the call, the manager told the dispatcher that the employee had multiple photos of customers’ credit cards on his phone.

Ryan canceled her card as a precaution and said she’s glad she saw what happened since the employee had taken photos of other cards.

Police are examining the worker’s phone. At this time, no charges have been filed.