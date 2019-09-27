Woman found dead inside Belleville home – Person of interest in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLEVILLE, Ill. — There is a large police presence at a home in the 3900 block of South Park in Belleville, Illinois. News 11 reporter Derrion Henderson says that they found a woman dead in a home after performing a welfare check at around 7:00am. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities say a person of interest was inside of the home and answered the door for authorities. He is in custody. Police say that they're not searching for any other suspects.

Police will not say if children were inside the home. Investigators are trying to determine the relationship between the woman and the man. They did not say if this is a domestic situation.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.